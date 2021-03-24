Woman Arrested At Wellsburg Kroger After Swinging Knife At Officers

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- A woman was arrested at the Wellsburg Kroger Tuesday night after she reportedly swung a knife at officers.

Wellsburg Police say they received a call sometime after 8 PM that a woman was holding a knife and had severe cuts on her neck.

When police arrived on scene they said the woman’s neck looked like ‘fish gills.’

Police say that the woman was trying to enter Kroger and when the officers stopped her she began swinging the knife at the officers.

The Wellsburg Police Chief, Rich Ferguson told 7News that ‘If she took steps into Kroger or kept moving forward to officers we would have used deadly force.’

Police said they de-escalated the situation and brought the woman to the ground with a taser.

The woman was arrested for assault on an officer and was taken to North Regional Jail.

Wellsburg Police say the woman was released from prison on Wednesday and was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital to treat her injuries.

Wellsburg Police said they would not release the name of the woman at this time but she was arrested last week for being naked in public.