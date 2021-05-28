Woman Charged After West Virginia Amber Alert

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after an incident on May 21 resulting in an Amber Alert being issued from Marion County.

Rose Glaspell

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, on May 21, Rose Glaspell, 46, of Fairmont, “did abscond with her granddaughter.”

Prior to the incident, the juvenile had been placed into state custody by the Marion County Circuit Court, officers said.

An investigation based upon witness statements and Glaspell’s actions revealed that Glaspell “intended to leave the state to prevent the court’s order from being enforced,” according to the complaint.

Glaspell has been charged with concealment of a minor. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,012.