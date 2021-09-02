Woman charged for allegedly being ‘intoxicated’ while pushing stroller containing 1-year-old child in West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged for allegedly being “intoxicated” while pushing a stroller containing a 1-year-old child in Buckhannon.

On June 26, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department received a call for a welfare check on two people who appeared to be intoxicated in front of a restaurant in Buckhannon who were pushing a stroller, according to a complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw the individuals standing in front of the Comfort Inn & Suites. One of them was identified as Kiara Casto, 21, of Buckhannon; she “began to act fidgety” when officers asked if she had anything on her, officers said.

After replying “no” to officers, Casto walked into the Comfort Inn to use the restroom, and after she came back out, an employee of the hotel “brought out burnt foil with what appeared to be drug residue on it from the women’s restroom,” according to the complaint.

While holding a 1-year-old child, Casto “shoved what appeared to be more drug paraphernalia down her pants,” and after being told to remove all her drugs and paraphernalia, Casto removed multiple empty heroin stamps, officers said.

Officers then searched the stroller and diaper bag, and they found “more drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana,” as well as “vape pens” that contained THC, according to the complaint.

Casto has been charged with child neglect creating risk of serious injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.