Woman killed, suspect fatally shot by West Virginia police

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

Authorities say one woman was killed and another was injured in southern West Virginia before police fatally shot a suspect.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Alan Christian told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that police were called to a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon at a residence in the Montcalm community.

Christian said one woman was dead, another was injured and the suspect had fled.

Officers later found the suspect in a nearby garage.

Christian said police tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender, but the man produced a firearm and was fatally shot.

Police have not released any names.

Christian said state police will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter