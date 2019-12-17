Woman sent to hospital after a frightening car accident in Moundsville

A frightening scene this morning in Moundsville as a car accident sent one woman to the hospital.
According to officials, the accident happened around 9 am.
They say a car was traveling on 5th street when the driver began to choke for unknown reasons.
He lost control of his car which then struck two parked cars.
A woman exiting one of the cars was knocked to the ground.
She was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
7News will update you when new information becomes available