Woman sent to hospital after a frightening car accident in Moundsville

A frightening scene this morning in Moundsville as a car accident sent one woman to the hospital.

According to officials, the accident happened around 9 am.

They say a car was traveling on 5th street when the driver began to choke for unknown reasons.

He lost control of his car which then struck two parked cars.

A woman exiting one of the cars was knocked to the ground.

She was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.


