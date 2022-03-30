WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio Valley news legend Brenda Danehart was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters.

The awards ceremony took place at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulfur Springs on Saturday.

Danehart made her television debut at WTRF in 1981 as a reporter. She also spent many years at WTRF as a trusted news anchor. Currently, she is the WTRF news director, a role she has excelled in for nearly 20 years.

Danehart is not only an accomplished broadcaster, she is a champion for the community and an unwavering supporter of all who work for her.

She has been active in many charitable organizations including the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, WTRF Excellence in Education Program and Easter Seals.

She truly loves the Ohio Valley and the news industry as her co-workers attest.

She’s a mother, she’s a wife, she’s a great friend. She is someone you can count on in any situation. She loves the community and the Ohio Valley. Scott Nolte, WTRF Sports Director

You are a mentor to me, and I thank you for all your support. John Lynch, WTRF Web Manager

Brenda is such a professional and it’s an honor to have her on our team and to lead our newsroom because of her great personality and talent. Roger Lyons, WTRF General Manager

Her friend and co-worker of 41 years, D.K. Wright, says she and Danehart have been through many life experiences including, weddings, children and funerals. Through it all, Danehart shows “style and grace,” says Wright. Wright even quipped about her friend’s polished appearance and demeanor.

You’d never even know if she’s had a bad day. In fact, she never has a bad hair day. D.K. Wright, WTRF Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

She is respected not only in the community, but by leaders on the national stage.

We’re really proud of Brenda and her achievements…well-deserved. Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito, R-W.Va.

WTRF also won two other Associated Press awards Saturday.

WTRF was recognized for Best Website, first place, for Web Manager John Lynch for the second consecutive year.

Best Mountain State Heritage Award, first place, went to Anchor/Multimedia Journalist Kathryn Ghion, Katie Richardson, Creative Services Director, and Ryan Tichenor, Executive Producer.