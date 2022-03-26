WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF was recognized with multiple awards for its journalistic excellence by the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Saturday.

The awards ceremony took place at the Greenbrier Resort where WTRF News Director Brenda Danehart was recognized with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.



WTRF was also recognized for Best Website, first place, for Web Manager John Lynch.

Best Mountain State Heritage Award, first place, went to Anchor/Multimedia Journalist Kathryn Ghion, Katie Richardson, Creative Services Director, and Ryan Tichenor, Executive Producer.

Congratulations to all the winners!