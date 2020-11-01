WV 2020 early voting and absentee voting numbers released

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Secretary of State has released the totals Sunday of early voting in West Virginia as well as the latest results from absentee voting ballots.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says 32,000 ballots were cast on Saturday in the Mountain State.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the final day of the ten day window to vote early, a total of 252,776 ballots were, with 111,700 from Republican voters, 85,033 from Democrat voters and 56,043 ballots cast from Other parties.

Absentee ballots have also reached a new high with a total of 135,969 ballots cast. Of those ballots, 34,028 ballots were from Republicans, 76,284 ballots came from Democrats and 25,657 ballots from Other parties. You can see the latest county breakdown here.

Warner also says 88.9% of absentee ballots have been returned in West Virginia.

In all, there are 1,268,460 registered voters in West Virginia.