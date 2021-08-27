WV Alcohol Beverage Control Administration urges vaccinations so restaurants can stay open

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – We all remember how painful the COVID restaurant shutdowns of 2020 were—and no one suffered more than the owners and workers.

West Virginia’s Alcohol Beverage Control Administration saw that difficulty firsthand—and they want to keep it from happening again.

In a new PSA, Commissioner Fred Wooton stresses the importance of the shots.

He asks everyone eligible to get vaccinated, and to stay home from a night out if they feel sick.

That way we can all keep enjoying our favorite dishes and drinks.

Myself, like everyone in this state, enjoys a nice meal out, maybe an adult beverage at a bar or a restaurant there, we want to see those businesses open and operating. We don’t want to go backwards like we did when the start of the pandemic hit last year. Fred Wooton, WVABCA Commissioner

The administration works with these small businesses every day and wants to see them remain profitable.

Wooton says they’re finally beginning to make a comeback after a year’s worth of struggle.