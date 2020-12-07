CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has tested positive for COVID-19, as well as pneumonia, according to a statement from his office.
Below is Attorney General Morrisey’s full statement, which was released just before 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
“Fellow West Virginians, last week I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. I am currently quarantining at home, where I am receiving breathing and medical treatments.
“I am feeling better today, and as such I am busy working from home. Make no mistake about it, this can be a nasty virus, especially for those who are elderly or may be immunocompromised.
“Keep the faith West Virginia. As your attorney general, I’m excited to continue fighting to protect our jobs, to keep our people safe and to uphold our constitutional rights. I hope to be back in the office in the very near future.”West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
- Holocaust victims seek Supreme Court’s help to reclaim art, property
- California’s CA Notify app uses bluetooth to alert users of COVID-19 exposure
- WV Attorney General Morrisey tests positive for COVID-19
- LISTEN: Coach Brown shares what he’s learned from challenging 2020 season
- FDA double-checking data on COVID-19 vaccine