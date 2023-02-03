WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia’s abortion laws have been on the books less than five months, but they’re already facing multiple attacks in court.

In September Governor Jim Justice signed a complete ban on the practice with few exceptions.

Last month an abortion pill manufacturer filed suit, and this week the state’s only abortion provider announced they will take the Mountain State to federal court.

However, the state’s top lawyer says he’s prepared to fight to keep the laws in place, saying it’s what West Virginians want in a post Roe v. Wade world.

The legislature took a lot of time, they passed that last year, and I think it’s important that the ultimate law I think reflects a lot of the discussions that occurred across West Virginia after the Dobbs case. So we step up, we do our job to defend our state law, that’s what the attorney general is charged with. Patrick Morrisey, (R)-West Virginia Attorney General

Morrisey says his office is also focused on the related issue of religious conscience.

Last month he supported a lawsuit from a VA nurse against the organization, who says she was compelled to provide abortion services against her beliefs.