WV Catholic schools bring back fundraiser for National Day of Giving

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Catholic schools throughout the Mountain State are once again raising money for the National Day of Giving.

For the second annual year, Catholic schools will continue a tradition that was originally started by the Community Foundation.

Their website shows videos of all of the Catholic schools in West Virginia and talks about each school’s mission.

Wheeling Central Catholic High School has already decided how they’ll use the funds raised.

We are focusing this year’s event and fundraising towards tuition assistance for our parents who are being negatively impacted due to the pandemic so we have many families that have been affected and we want to reach out and help them in any way we can. Wheeling Central High School is just thankful to have the community’s support at this difficult time. Lawrence E. Bandi, President – Central Catholic High School

The love and support that our students feel even from a distance and how much our students want to be back in school and how much our faculty and staff want to be back in school so I think having a mission that is rooted in our faith and academic excellence and really in love it definitely shows up in times like this even more so and it’s been a blessing to receive those messages but we certainly have felt that time and time again. As any of us hurt or any of us have needs, we all bond together to make the CCHS community our family and we’re going to respond to those needs. Mrs. Rebecca Sancomb, Principal – Wheeling Central High School

Those at Wheeling Central believe strongly the Day of Giving brings more than financial support to their school district.

Once again, if you would like to donate to any of the Catholic schools, please visit their website.

