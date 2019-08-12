WV: city cuts tree and it crushes parked car

Mondays are already difficult…

But starting your week with a tree falling on your car is a whole other level.

That happened to one student in West Virginia.

Billy Tatum/Neighbor: “That’s a car-eating tree there.”

It was an old tree neighbors along Washington avenue believed was potentially dangerous. A few weeks ago a limb was blown off and landed on a parked truck’s windshield.

Billy Tatum/Neighbor: “That tree has been dropping stuff forever.”

In an ironic twist, an effort to remove the threat, ended with a young woman’s car being destroyed.

Billy Tatum/Neighbor: “You go get a tree cut, and it takes out a car. Come on now, we can do better than this.”

Billy Tatum was on his porch Monday morning across from Central City Elementary Monday morning playing cards and watching a city of Huntington crew work on cutting the tree down.

Billy Tatum/Neighbor: “It sounded like a beer can getting flattened, it was just crunch.”

He watched in disbelief as the tree came fell right onto a Marshall student’s parked car.

Billy Tatum/Neighbor: “It flattened it like a pancake from the back seat to the tail. I was like ‘whoops.'”

Andrew Colegrove/Reporting: “A city spokesperson says the city employees involved were negligent and protocol was not followed. He says the city is committed to resolving this issue as quickly as possible to make sure the family is made whole.

Billy Tatum/Neighbor: “Chalk it up to a Monday.”

Neighbors say there were no signs or warnings posted asking them to move their cars.

Billy Tatum/Neighbor: “I know things happen, but some stuff is avoidable.”

The student who owns the car didn’t want to talk on camera.

Her mother told me she hopes they get these workers trained so this doesn’t happen to anybody else, and she hopes the city replaces her daughter’s car.