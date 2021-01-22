WV Congressman Says Biden Setting Expectations Low on Vaccine Deployment

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement reacting to President Biden’s pledge to administer 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days:

“Getting as many Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible needs to be our top priority. Widespread vaccination is vital to getting back to normal in our lives and restoring our economy. While setting goals is important, it is just as important that the goals be ambitious. The United States is already administering close to a million doses per day on average – including well over a million in the last two days. President Biden’s goal of 100 million doses in 100 days may sound nice, but it needs to be far bolder.

“Rather than settling for a metric we were on track to reach even before President Biden was sworn into office, the Administration and Congress should be pushing the envelope to go faster. Under President Trump’s leadership, Operation Warp Speed delivered on a promise to develop and distribute a safe and effective vaccine before the end of 2020. The President should be similarly bold in getting shots in arms.

“Now is not the time to lower expectations just for the sake of taking a victory lap. Complaining about ‘starting from scratch’ on vaccine deployment when that’s demonstrably not true won’t help us turn the corner in the fight against the virus. Instead, we should build off the record breaking push to develop the vaccine and set a high bar.”