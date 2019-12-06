WV corrections workers fired, suspended after giving Nazi salute in photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A class of West Virginia corrections trainees have been disciplined following a controversial photo.

The 18-person cadet class can be seen using a Nazi salute to their officer trainer.

Two trainers and one trainee have been terminated and 34 others are now suspended without pay.

It’s a disgraceful thing and it’s an act of stupidity in a lot of different ways. The next of everything has got to be dismissals, terminations and we’re moving through the process as expediently as we possibly can. Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

(Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

“It’s a disgraceful thing and it’s an act of stupidity in a lot of different ways… The net of everything has got t be dismissals, terminations, and we’re moving through the procerss as expediently as we possibly can.”

Well, this is completely outrageous. They’re in a situation where they are trained to be someone that can’t have a hint of prejudice. And then, they’re going through and at the end of their class, and this is what they do. Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha

West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation hopes to complete the investigation before Christmas but there could be more disciplinary action forthcoming.

Latest Posts: