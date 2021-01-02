WV county alert system map continues to show all Northern Panhandle counties as red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released its latest county alert system map today for COVID-19.

All Northern Panhandle counties remain under a red advisory.

Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel are under this red advisory.

There are no counties coded as green, meaning a low COVID-19 rate.

Governor Jim Justice’s office defines the five color codes as follows:

GREEN: 3 and fewer cases per 100,000 OR 3% or less positivity rate

YELLOW: 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 OR 4% or less positivity rate

GOLD: 10 – 14.9 cases per 100,000 OR 5% or less positivity rate

ORANGE: 15 – 24.9 cases per 100,000

RED: 25+ cases per 100,000

The latest COVID-19 case numbers for West Virginia show a total of 89,327 cases and 1373 deaths since the pandemic began. DHHR reported 1507 new cases and 12 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Saturday education map, which differs from the DHHR map, is scheduled for release Saturday evening.

