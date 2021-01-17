WV county alert system map shows five Northern Panhandle counties remaining “red” for January 17

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released its daily county alert system map for January 17.

The January 17 shows Ohio County remaining into the orange alert level for coronavirus.

The other five counties in the Northern Panhandle remain under a red advisory.

Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler are under this red advisory.

As of January 17, there have been 1776 coronavirus deaths in the Mountain State and 108,821 total cases. There were 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

