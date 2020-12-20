WV county alert system map shows all Northern Panhandle counties remaining red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released its daily county alert system map for Sunday showing all six Northern Panhandle counties remaining under a red advisory.
All Northern Panhandle counties were also coded red on Saturday.
Brooke, Hancock. Ohio, Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel remain under a red advisory per the DHHR map.
The West Virginia Department of Education “Saturday” map released yesterday showed all Northern Panhandle counties as red with the exception of Wetzel, which was under an orange level.
There were six coronavirus deaths and 1127 new cases in West Virginia for Sunday.
Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for daily updates.
