WV Couple Charged With Child Neglect After 2-Year-Old Found Walking Down Busy Highway

BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County couple is facing child neglect charges after a 2-year-old child in their care was reportedly found walking down a busy highway.

Fayette County deputies responded to U.S. 60 in Boomer on Saturday, March 13, 2021 after dispatchers received a call about a rescued 2-year-old child. They said the child was found walking in the middle of U.S. 60. There is no word on the child’s condition at this time.

According to investigators, Tiffany Angel and Stephen Coiner, both from Boomer, were the caretakers of the child. Deputies said the couple allegedly did not display much concern. According to investigators, Angel was unaware the child was missing and Coiner even tried to dismiss the situation as no big deal. Deputies said they later discovered drugs around their home, which was in poor condition.

Coiner and Angel were both charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Injury/Death. They are now in jail.