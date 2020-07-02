WV COVID-19 cases top 3,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, bringing the state’s numbers above 3,000 cases. The state’s current cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 1.7%.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 177,287 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 3,006 total cases, 585 of which are active, 2,328 recoveries and 93 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), inlcude: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (441/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (128/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (61/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (65/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (228/5), Kanawha (318/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (25/0), Marion (58/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (45/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (166/14), Monroe (12/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (10/1), Ohio (97/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (26/1), Preston (64/15), Putnam (58/1), Raleigh (53/1), Randolph (161/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (111/1), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (92/8), Wyoming (7/0).

