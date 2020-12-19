WV daily county alert system map shows all Northern Panhandle counties as red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — All six Northern Panhandle counties in West Virginia are coded as red on today’s county alert system map.

Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel counties are under a red advisory.

Also today, there was a near-record number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Mountain State.

There were 31 total deaths including eight deaths in the Northern Panhandle with 1464 new cases.

The Saturday education map will be released later today by the West Virginia Department of Education.

