WV delegate says he will not resign after storming US Capitol

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself and supporters of President Donald Trump storming into the U.S. Capitol is facing bipartisan calls for his resignation as federal prosecutors step up their pursuit of violent perpetrators

But State Del. Derrick Evans’ lawyer said that he would not step down and he “committed no criminal act that day.”

“Delegate Derrick Evans will not be resigning his public ofﬁce,” stated attorney John H. Bryan of Union.

“Given the sheer size of the group walking in, Evans had no choice but to enter,” Bryan wrote. “Evans continued to film once inside. His footage showed that members of the public were already inside the Capitol by the time he entered. Evans’ footage shows no riotous behavior taking place at that time. Protesters can be seen calmly walking around.”

The document in full can be read below.

A petition has also been made on Change.org to remove Evans from office.

The petition says the reason for removal is for terrorism and going against the constitution