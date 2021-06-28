Vet Voices

WV delegates that have received the most contributions from the personal injury lawsuit industry; Report

CHARLESTON — Today, West Virginia Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse released its annual Dirty Dozen list of delegates that have received the most contributions from the personal injury lawsuit industry.

“Each year, personal injury lawyers spend large sums of money to purchase control of the West Virginia legislature. These numbers show that they are continuing their relentless cycle of attempting to buy power and influence,” expressed Greg Thomas with West Virginia Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse.

“Their objective is to dismantle all of the legal reforms we have managed to establish in recent years, including the significant progress we secured during this year’s legislative session.”

This year’s list includes:

  1. Del. TY Nestor  (R-43) – $24,000
  2. Del. Joey Garcia (D-50) – $21,925
  3. Del. Mark Dean (R-21) – $9,000
  4. Del. Lisa Zukoff – (D-4) – $7,600
  5. Del. Shawn Fluharty (D-3) – $7,500
  6. Del. Brandon Steele (R-29) – $5,967
  7. Del. Doug Skaff (D-35) – $5,300
  8. Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D-51) – $3,850
  9. Del. Kayla Young (D-35) – $3,000
  10. Del. Nathan Brown (R-20) – $2,000
  11. Del. Chad Lovejoy (D-17) – $2,000
  12. Del. Cody Thompson (D-43) – $1,500

