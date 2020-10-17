WV Dept. of Ed releases Saturday education map; three counties in Northern Panhandle move into higher advisory levels

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Education released its Saturday Education Map this evening and it shows changes to three Northern Panhandle Counties.

Brooke County has moved to a “yellow” advisory while Marshall County is now under a “gold” advisory. Tyler County is now coded “yellow.”

Hancock, Ohio and Wetzel counties remain “green.”

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

Barbour County: Moved from green to yellow due to data validation due to three cases updated to confirmed status and three cases updated with correct county of residence.

Clay County: Moved from gold to yellow due to data validation and transfer of one case to correct county of residence.

Harrison County: Moved from yellow to green due to data validation and exclusion of twenty-two nursing home patients.

Upshur County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation and one probable case updated to confirmed status.

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.

To view the Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.