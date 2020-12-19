WV Dept. of Education Saturday map shows Wetzel County as orange; all other Northern Panhandle counties as red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today’s Saturday WV Department of Education map shows all Northern Panhandle counties as red except Wetzel, which is orange.

Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall and Tyler counties are all red.

Every Northern Panhandle county on today’s county alert system map was red.

The county alert system map is issued daily by DHHR, and the education map is released every Saturday by the WV Department of Education.

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.

To view the Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.