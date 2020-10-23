WV Deputy on administrative leave after a fatal shooting

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A male suspect was fatally shot by a Roane County Sheriff’s deputy yesterday evening after failing to comply with the officer’s directions.
Deputies responded to a complaint on Kettle Road, near the Kanawha County line at 7:50 PM., for a male suspect attempting to fight neighbors and force entry into the caller’s home. The suspect was believed to be under the influence at the time of the dispute, police say.
When the police arrived, the suspect failed to comply with the officer’s directions and allegedly motioned towards a weapon. The deputy then shot the suspect who later died due to injuries sustained from the gunshot.
The Roane County Deputy is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation by the West Virginia State Police.
- GoFundMe set up for constructor worker hospitalized for hit and run
- Their lives depend on you: A message to drivers from highway workers
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi says deal can happen before election if Trump approves
- Ohio officials to announce pandemic relief for businesses
- Report: Man told police his name is ‘Johnny Appleseed’ after fight with knife, gun in Ohio