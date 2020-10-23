WV Deputy on administrative leave after a fatal shooting

West Virginia Headlines

by: Audra Laskey

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A male suspect was fatally shot by a Roane County Sheriff’s deputy yesterday evening after failing to comply with the officer’s directions.

Deputies responded to a complaint on Kettle Road, near the Kanawha County line at 7:50 PM., for a male suspect attempting to fight neighbors and force entry into the caller’s home. The suspect was believed to be under the influence at the time of the dispute, police say.

When the police arrived, the suspect failed to comply with the officer’s directions and allegedly motioned towards a weapon. The deputy then shot the suspect who later died due to injuries sustained from the gunshot.

The Roane County Deputy is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

