WV DHHR / Department of Education releases updated color-coded maps

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Both the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources released updated color-coded maps today (9-18-2020.)

In The Northern Panhandle, both maps remain the same from their last update.

On the DHHR map, Ohio County is still in “gold” advisory with Marshall and Hancock counties sitting in “yellow” advisory and Hancock remains “green.”

On the Department of Education map, Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio counties show up in the “yellow” advisory with Marshall county in “green.”

A large change on the DHHR map shows 3 new counties entering “red” advisory.

Those counties, including Kanawha, which remains “red”, are : Putnam, Fayette, and Mingo.

Monongalia, which remains “orange on the DHHR website, shows in “red” on the Department of Education map.

A new color coded map from the Department of Education will be released at 5 PM tomorrow.

The DHHR map will be released with updated COVID-19 numbers from the Mountain State at 10 AM tomorrow.