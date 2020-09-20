WV DHHR releases updated color-coded map; Hancock County moves to “green”

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) released its updated color-coded map today (9-20-2020). The West Virginia Department of Education released its updated map yesterday and does so weekly at 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

On today’s DHHR map, Hancock County moves to green. Brooke County remains green as do Tyler and Wetzel counties.

Ohio and Marshall counties remain yellow.

Two counties in the Mountain State are red: Mingo and Putnam.

