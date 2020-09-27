WV DHHR releases updated map: Marshall County remains yellow

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) released its updated color-coded map today (9-27-2020).

The West Virginia Department of Education released its updated map yesterday.

Marshall County remains yellow on the education map, and despite being called gold early Saturday after one COVID case was retracted, the county is back to yellow. Ohio County moved from gold to green on the education map.

In the Northern Panhandle on the DHHR map, Brooke, Wetzel, Tyler, Hancock and Ohio counties are coded green. Marshall County remains coded yellow.

No counties are coded red in the Mountain State.