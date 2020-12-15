WV DMV regional offices will close for the holidays and following weekends

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – All Division of Motor Vehicles regional offices in West Virginia will close for the holidays and the following weekends.

DMV officials say offices will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 26 for Christmas. Offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 28, and will close again from Thursday, Dec. 31 through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 4.

Despite the holiday closures, DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier says customers can still use the online portal. “Our online services portal is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone that wants to take advantage of our many transaction opportunities, such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal,” Frazier said.

DMV officials say all regional office, with the exception of the Fairmont Exam Center, have a drop box for transactions like titling, registration renewals, and dealer work. Anything dropped off will be processed the following week.

There are also several kiosks available in the Mountain State at various Kroger and Sheetz locations and are available when those stores are open.

Anyone who needs more information about the closures, kiosk locations and online services can visit the official DMV website.