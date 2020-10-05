WV Father charged with neglect in shooting of 9-year-old boy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Court records show a West Virginia man has been charged in the shooting of his 9-year-old son.

News outlets cited a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court in reporting that 34-year-old Roger Martin Stanley II was arrested Sunday and charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

The complaint says Stanley was walking through his home in Huntington while handling a handgun and it discharged, striking the boy in the head.

The child was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for surgery.

Stanley was taken to Western Regional Jail.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.