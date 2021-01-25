NOW OPEN: WV first state to launch new online vaccination scheduling system

On Thursday, Gov. Justice announced that, beginning Monday, West Virginians will be able to access a new online vaccination scheduling and distribution communication tool that will notify residents about the availability of vaccine doses to help streamline vaccination efforts statewide.

West Virginia will be the first state in the nation to utilize this type of digital vaccination scheduling system when it launches on Monday, Jan. 25, at 8 a.m.

The tool is through a company called Everbridge, which helps states notify their citizens when there is a fire, flood, or a hurricane.

Beginning Monday, all West Virginians age 65 and older will be able to access the tool through vaccinate.wv.gov to manually add their information themselves.

Those who don’t want to go online, can still call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line (1-833-734-0965) or their local vaccine distribution location to be signed up by an operator.