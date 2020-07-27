WV fisherman dead after boat capsizes

West Virginia Headlines

by: Kimberely Blackburn

THACKER, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a man has been found after his boat capsized on a river in southern West Virginia.

Sixty-year-old Dennis Gearles last was seen on a boat Friday night in the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River near Thacker.

The Mingo County sheriff’s office says his body was found Saturday.

Gearles was fishing with two other men when the boat capsized. News outlets report the other men made it to shore.

The death is not considered suspicious. 

