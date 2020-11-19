WV Governor and Attorney General argue over mask mandate

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey are fighting over Justice’s face mask mandate last Friday, November 13.

In a post through his Facebook Page Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey stated that “…I will continue to ensure that any efforts who use the criminal code for any purpose are not applied to an arbitrary, improper, or heavy handed manner.”

The comment was in response to Justice’s executive order on Friday requiring masks must be used in all public and private places, effective midnight Saturday morning in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

Responding to Morrisey’s Facebook post the Governor said:

“I was saddened this evening to see the statement that Attorney General Morrisey posted to his Facebook. With the overwhelming majority of West Virginians in favor of wearing masks, it is extremely disheartening that he doesn’t also strongly support the wearing of masks, especially after all our medical experts on a state and federal level have made it abundantly clear that wearing a mask works to stop this virus.”

Two of West Virginia’s top Republican office holders appear to be at odds with each other over the mask mandate. Here is Morrisey’s Facebook post:

Governor Justice added in a statement Wednesday eveing, “West Virginians have entrusted me to make the right decisions in the best interest of our health and prosperity. I will work tirelessly to keep our businesses open, our people working, and our schools open. Wearing our masks, while inconvenient, will help. I consider it an honor to be in this position. I have always done what I believe in my heart is best for all West Virginians and I promise you I will not stop until we stop this pandemic.”

Morrisey later downplayed his disagreement with the Governor, saying on Twitter “No squabble… . Just weighing in on the AG’s role in the equation.”