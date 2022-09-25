WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — In 7News’s exclusive interview with Governor Jim Justice this week, he spoke about his belief that politics is best controlled locally.

That was one of the reasons he gave for his opposition to Amendment 2, which would allow the legislature to control more than one-fourth of property taxes.

The governor stressed that Mountain State citizens know what’s best for their communities, and worries the amendment would lead to excessive government power.

How do you think Amendment 2 has come into being? Amendment 2 came into being because the manufacturers want a tax break. A big time tax break. And they’ve got big-time money. And so basically then what happens is that goes into the hands of the delegates, or the senators, or whomever it may be, and then you get on a pathway of the swamp. DC. Gov. Jim Justice, (R)-West Virginia

The passage of Amendment 2 would allow the elimination of property taxes on business machinery, equipment and inventory.

Governor Justice says the state isn’t having any trouble recruiting businesses right now.