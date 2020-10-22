WV Guns: Police arrest man for child porn charges; man plots to assassinate Joe Biden

Durham, NC (WTRF)- A man was arrested in North Carolina on child porn charges that lead to police finding that he was planning to assassinate Joe Biden.

Police arrested, Alexandar Hillel Treisman also know as Alexandar S Theiss.

Officials say not only was Treisman attempting to assassinate Joe Biden but he wanted to to pull off several mass shootings and even wanted to crash planes into buildings.

Evidence also showed that Treisman traveled to a restaurant within four miles of Biden’s home and had a checklist that ended with the notation to “execute.”

The police report shows that Treisman bought guns in West Virginia, Kansas, Washington and New Hampshire.

Police day Treisman also talked about the attacks in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Casino and took a cell phone video at O’Hare airport saying “how awesome it would be to hijack a plane and fly it into the building.”

Treisman is currently being held in Federal Custody in Durham, NC.

You can read the full report below.