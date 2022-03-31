WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginians all across the state are on the hunt for gold starting Tuesday. Not the 24-karat stuff, but the fish!

Last year over 600,000 pounds of trout were stocked into West Virginia’s waterways and this year much of the same.

We’re talking well over 50,000 golden trout again. So, for people who have never caught one, I mean, this gold rush is really the opportunity. Jim Hedrick, Hatchery Program Manager at West Virginia DNR

It is a golden ticket to fame and prizes in the Mountain State.

Only 100 of the golden trout have a tag and are now swimming in the water, waiting to give out five lifetime fishing licenses.

Golden trout stand out like sore thumbs and they know they are hot commodities.

“They are a really good babysitter for fishermen,” joked Hedrick. “If there is a trick to catching trout, it is using a very small hook, with a very small line, with a very small bait. You want as least weight as possible. You want a very natural float. A lot of people make the mistake of using too big of a hook. And a lot of people use power bait and they put too big of a piece of power bait on there and those fish know there is something wrong with that picture.”

Wear the camouflage and you have 7 additional waterways to try your luck.

Hedrick says you’ll be able to catch goldens well into May, especially in lakes where they can hunker down.

If gold is not your thing, tiger trout, a cross between brook and brown trout, spawn later which means they will fill into the water after the 5th annual goldrush.

“Unfortunately, our eggs did not hatch well. So, in 2023 we’re going to be short on tiger trout. We’re not going to be seeing many. So, this is the year to catch the tiger trout.” Jim Hedrick, Hatchery Program Manager at West Virginia DNR

The Gold Rush runs through April 9th.

Head here to see which waterways they are stocking and when. But, Hedrick says do not worry about when they stock. He guarantees us the trout will be there.