WV Homeland Security ‘No Credible Threats To WV’

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Homeland Security Advisor, Thom Kirk, says he is unaware of any credible threat to West Virginia and it’s region

“It’s important that I state region because we not only watch this but we receive information from surrounding states and all over the nation, ” said Kirk.

Kirk says when he receives information and analyses it and then briefs the Governors office.

“To say we have no credible threats doesn’t mean we aren’t remining vigilant. We are trying to keep the people of the state and property of the state as safe and secure as we can,” said Kirk.

This comes after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration

Joe Biden is a week away from inauguration.