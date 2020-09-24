WV House of Delegates member pens letter to Gov. Justice asking him to condemn white supremacists after contentious protest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia House of Delegates member Del. Danielle Walker, D–51, has sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice asking him to denounce what she describes as the “hate” she and others experienced during a Black Lives Matter protest in Preston County held Sept. 12.

In the letter, which Walker began with two of Justice’s favorite catch phrases (“in no shape, form or fashion” and “run to the fire”), she claims she was approached by counter protesters with Nazi symbol tattoos who shouted the N-word, “White Power” and other racially charged phrases at her.

Walker goes on to say that she was approached by people carrying rifles.

Walker said she wears body armor and travels with security, even to go to the store, due to the threats she has received.

Walker also detailed her displeasure that fellow lawmakers and Justice have not spoken out against the counter protesters, specifically mentioning State Senator Dave Sypolt, R–14, who she said watched the incident in Kingwood from “the safety of his vehicle,” and other state senators who recently wrote a letter to Marshall University and West Virginia University officials objecting to the use of “BLM” stickers on the helmets of each school’s football team.

Del. Danielle Walker

Walker concludes the letter by saying:

“Will you condemn the hate that was illustrated in our Mountain State from these White supremacists? Will you take a stand for racial equality and equity? Will you protect me as one of your House of Delegates members, as I live every day in fear for my life? Will you protect my freedom to speak? Hate is not making America Great. This Mountaineer does NOT feel FREE.”

Walker asked Justice for a phone call, as well as mentioning the issue during his COVID-19 briefing coming up on Friday.

You can read the letter in full below.