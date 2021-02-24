WV House Passes Bill To Restrict Local Government From Banning Plastics

A woman carries her groceries in a plastic bag while leaving a supermarket in Monterey Park, California on September 30, 2014, where the state’s Governor has signed the country’s first statewide ban on single-use plastic bags from convenience and grocery stores. The ban, scheduled to take effect in July 2015, has led to a national coalition of plastic bag manufacturers immediately saying it will seek a voter referendum to repeal the law. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A bill, passed by the West Virginia House, would limit local governments from banning or regulating certain plastics and to-go containers.

House Bill 2500 would disallow municipalities from banning “auxiliary containers,” which the bill defines as “ a bag, cup, bottle, or other packaging, whether reusable or single-use” that is used in the food or retail industries.

Examples include plastic grocery bags, to-go food containers, and plastic silverware.

Local governments would not be able to regulate, prohibit or impose a fee or tax to use these items.

The bill was introduced by Delegates Geoff Foster, Dean Jeffries, Brandon Steele, John Mandt Jr. and Joe Jeffries

The bill was passed 79 to 19 and will move onto the Senate.