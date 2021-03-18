WV House Proposes Bill That Would Prevent Hospital Patients From Spending Last Days Alone

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Lawmakers in West Virginia are proposing a bill that states patients in a hospital would not have to be alone during a pandemic.

House Bill 2368, also known as the Mylissa Smith’s Law would protect hospitals, residential facilities (like hospice) and inpatient care facilities from lawsuits should a person become ill while visiting a patient.

The bill says during a declared public health emergency that patients, family or clergy should be able to visit at any time and frequency if the person is diagnosed with a “lack of physical or mental capacity, and/or being provided acute care, and/or diagnosed with a terminal condition or illness and the patient’s death is expected to be imminent.”

Mylissa Smith’s Law would also protect facilities from lawsuits and protest religious freedom in West Virginia.

The bill would require visitors to follow guidelines set by the facility.