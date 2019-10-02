WV impeachment case heading to U.S. Supreme Court?

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – West Virginia House of Delegates called for the impeachment of four justices in the state’s supreme court almost a year ago.

The State Senate joined in shortly afterwards before the court itself stopped the impeachment.

Both parties now await the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to review the case after the House of Delegates and State Senate appealed.

I think it’s a testament to the fact that there are lots of questions associated with this and that we believe obviously, that the WV supreme court made a drastic error in their decision. Sen. Mitch Carmichael (R) Jackson, Senate President

The impeachment stems from the discovery of excessive spending among all West Virginia justices.

Spending included extravagant office renovations, state credit cards and state vehicles.

House of Delegates and the State Senate view this as an issue and hopes the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the previous decision.

There are supposed to be checks and balances, but when you’re putting those checks into place, you can’t make mistakes in the process. Del. Andrew Robinson (D) Kanawha

Justice Walker and Justice Workman continue to serve on the state supreme court.

Justice Davis has retired while Justice Loughry is currently serving time in federal prison.

The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case or not could come anytime between Tuesday and Monday, October 7.