WV introduces website to schedule vaccine appointments

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his Thursday coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, introduced a new website that will allow West Virginia citizens to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Justice says that West Virginia is the first state to use this type of system

The website will be up and running on Monday , January 25 at 8 AM.

West Virginia says the website will be the quickest option, but you can still call in if you need to.

You will need to go to the DHHR website on Monday January 25 to register.

Gov. Justice says this will help free up our health departments who continue to get bombarded with calls about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those that have already registered for the vaccine will not need to register online and you still have priority from when you registered.