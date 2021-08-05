WV leaders share success stories serving citizens at Municipal League Awards

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – We all know how wild and wonderful our West Virginia communities are.

But our local officials work hard to make them even better places for us to live and work every day—and their public service was applauded this afternoon.

At the Municipal League conference at Wilson Lodge, small cities like Smithers were given equal attention to large cities like Morgantown, as they all came together to share their success stories in improving their areas.

Here in the Panhandle, Beech Bottom earned an award for their efforts to preserve the story of the historic town of Power.

And the Friendly City also received recognition—for working with YSS to open the OVMC campus for the winter freeze shelter.

Mayor Glenn Elliott says he hopes Wheeling can both learn from other West Virginia towns and lead the way for them.

You find that a lot of the problems we have in Wheeling are not original to Wheeling, they exist elsewhere as well, so you talk to mayors and city council members and kind of share ideas, just see what’s going on across the state. Mayor Glenn Elliott, Wheeling

Towns were awarded in the categories of community enrichment and cost savings.

Individuals were also recognized with awards like Quiet Strength and Breaking Boundaries.

Governor Justice also made an appearance with Babydog, saying the COVID relief money headed to municipalities means we can make the future of our communities even brighter.