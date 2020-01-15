WV Legislature debates controversial abortion bill

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The controversial issue of abortion is before the West Virginia Legislature.

Delegates are considering House Bill 40-07, which is titled the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.”

“‘The Born-Alive Protection Act’ requires that a medical professional provide the same life-saving measures for any child born alive during an abortion procedure, that he would provide for a baby born alive prematurely,” said Del. Kayla Kessinger, (R) Fayette.

But critics say the title is misleading and that this is just an election year stunt by anti-abortion supporters. Besides they say, the U.S. Supreme Court already decided the legality of abortion with Roe v. Wade.

“It should be a relationship between a doctor and a patient. The state government has no business being in that area of that procedure of abortion,” said Del. Danielle Walker, (D) Monongalia.

This is the first abortion-related controversy in West Virginia since last year’s fight over policies for abortion rights supporters and opponents, outside of a women’s health clinic.

“As with many abortion-related bills passed at the state level, if House Bill 4007 passes in West Virginia, critics say they’ll appeal it to the federal courts,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.