WV man arrested after making threats to Gov. Justice and staff

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WTRF) – A man is under arrest after troopers say he made terroristic threats to Governor Justice and his staff.

State Police say Steven Long, of Charleston, was arrested after making terroristic threats via social media Wednesday to Justice and his staff.

State Police stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding terroristic threats.

No other details were given at this time.

Stick with 7News for updates.