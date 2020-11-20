WV man arrested after making threats to Gov. Justice and staff

West Virginia Headlines

by: Joe Fitzwater

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WTRF) – A man is under arrest after troopers say he made terroristic threats to Governor Justice and his staff.

State Police say Steven Long, of Charleston, was arrested after making terroristic threats via social media Wednesday to Justice and his staff.

State Police stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding terroristic threats.

No other details were given at this time.

Stick with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter