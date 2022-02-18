PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Parkersburg Police Department arrested a West Virginia man for soliciting a minor via computer. They reported the arrest on their Facebook page.

“On Feb. 17, Parkersburg Police Detectives and a Trooper with the West Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit arrested Carl Lee Boyles, 36 of Parkersburg for Soliciting a Minor Via Computer.

Boyles allegedly engaged in communications via an electronic device with a female he believed to be 15- years-old.

During the communications, Boyles spoke about engaging in sexual activities with the alleged 15-year-old, requested nude photographs and sent images of a nude male genitalia.

Boyles then traveled to a location in Parkersburg to engage in sexual activities with the alleged 15-year-old.

Boyles was arrested and transported to the Parkersburg Police Department where he was interviewed, processed and transported to Wood County Magistrate Court where bond was set at $100,000.

Boyles failed to post bond and was placed in the Wood County Holding Center.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.”