WV man causes infant’s head to ‘smack against’ a wall while assaulting a woman holding the baby, deputies say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WV man has been charged after causing injury to a 6-month-old infant held by a woman he was assaulting in Morgantown, deputies said.

On Sept. 19, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Dorsey Lane in reference to a domestic call, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with the victim and Trevor Butcher, 27, of Morgantown, regarding the incident, deputies said.

The victim told deputies that she and Butcher were having a verbal argument and that “Butcher became violent and came at her” while she was holding a 6-month-old infant, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies learned that the victim “backed up to a wall and turned her body to protect the baby,” but that Butcher “shoved her right shoulder hard enough to force her against the wall” Which caused the infant’s head to “smack against the wall hard enough to leave a visible knot,” deputies said.

The victim then “sat down on the couch to call 911,” but Butcher continued “placing his hand on [the victim]’s face and shoving it backwards into the couch” which almost caused the victim “to drop her baby,” according to the complaint.

Butcher is charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.