WV Man Charged After 2-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Burned Himself With A Methamphetamine Pipe

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia man has been charged with child neglect after a 2-year-old boy in his custody allegedly burned himself with a methamphetamine pipe.

On Mar. 15, officers with the Mannington Police Department were advised on a domestic in progress at a residence on Pleasant Street in Mannington, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert McDonald

When officers arrived, they were informed that Robert McDonald, 32, of Mannington, was in an argument with another individual and “throwing things and a two year old was in the residence,” officer said.

As officers approached the residence, they could hear McDonald and the other individual “cursing and yelling loudly” and they they could hear the 2-year-old boy screaming, as well, according to the complaint.

When officers entered the residence, they saw McDonald and the other individual “pulling the two year old in both directions toward each other,” and that the child was “screaming and shaking his hand,” officers said.

McDonald and the other individual stopped arguing and officers began to ask them questions; when officers asked why the child’s hand was shaking, they were told that “the child had followed behind [McDonald] and had grabbed [McDonald’s] cigarette,” according to the complaint.

Officers asked if the child needed medical attention, but they were told that the 2-year-old boy did not; at this time, officers “noticed a marijuana pipe on the kitchen table” in plain sight, officers said.

While looking at the wound on the 2-year-old boy’s hand, officers observed that “the burn did not look like a cigarette burn but more like a long burn across multiple fingers in a straight line,” and that it had already blistered, according to the complaint.

In a room where McDonald and the other individuals of the home had been staying, officers said they found “a glass pipe used for smoking meth with a white residue and brown stain from what appeared to be a torch lighter,” which had “melted into the table,” beside the bed.

Officers then called EMS to advise of the child’s injuries, and then questioned McDonald and the unnamed individual about the methamphetamine pipe, to which they both claimed they “only smoke marijuana,” officers said.

After questioning other adults who lived in the residence, officers learned that no one could place who owned the methamphetamine pipe, according to the complaint.

An arrest warrant has been signed for the unnamed individual at this time, officers said.

McDonald began “packing his bags to leave the residence,” and when officers searched those bags, they found “a small glass container with a white residue inside,” according to the complaint.

McDonald has been charged with child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.