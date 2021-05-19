WV man charged with attempted murder after shooting another man with pistol

by: Bailey Brautigan

Courtesy: Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested for attempted murder, wanton endangerment and malicious wounding around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday on Hutchinson Branch Road in Gilboa.

59-year-old Ricky Eugene Kincaid got into a physical altercation with another man and ended up shooting him with a pistol. The victim was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by Sgt. Holdren of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

